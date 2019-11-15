This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Argos issues recall notice on its Cuggl brand of baby safety gates

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 Nov 2019, 8:30 PM
56 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4893878
Image: Shutterstock/Olga Listopad
Image: Shutterstock/Olga Listopad

RETAILER ARGOS HAS issued a recall notice on its Cuggl brand of baby gates for safety reasons.

An email sent to customers urged them to stop using the product immediately after tests showed some gates had failed durability tests. 

The email read: “Extensive testing has identified that some gates may fail to consistently meet all the required safety standards, resulting in the brackets or wooden slats breaking under high impact, e.g. regular banging or kicking of the gate, failure of the auto-close feature and/or the gaps between metal bars being wider than the required standard, which may result in a child getting trapped.

Argos stressed that “no other safety gate is affected by this issue”.

All customers can return the products for a full refund, the retailer added. 

The full list of affected products are as follows: 

  • Cuggl Autoclose Metal Gate: Cat no. 7076879
  • Cuggl Metal & Wood Gate: Cat no. 7025112
  • Cuggl Wooden Extending Gate: Cat no. 7065426
  • Cuggl 7cm Pressure Fit Extension Kit: Cat no. 7063868
  • Cuggl Pressure Fit Safety Gate: Cat no. 7036613
  • Cuggl Extra Wide Hallway Gate: Cat no. 7060225
  • Cuggl Extra Wide Adjustable Gate: Cat no. 6879613

