Argos issues recall notice on its Cuggl brand of baby safety gates

RETAILER ARGOS HAS issued a recall notice on its Cuggl brand of baby gates for safety reasons.

An email sent to customers urged them to stop using the product immediately after tests showed some gates had failed durability tests.

The email read: “Extensive testing has identified that some gates may fail to consistently meet all the required safety standards, resulting in the brackets or wooden slats breaking under high impact, e.g. regular banging or kicking of the gate, failure of the auto-close feature and/or the gaps between metal bars being wider than the required standard, which may result in a child getting trapped.

Argos stressed that “no other safety gate is affected by this issue”.

All customers can return the products for a full refund, the retailer added.

The full list of affected products are as follows:

