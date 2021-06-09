Baby girl killed in dog attack at her Waterford home due to be laid to rest today

THE FUNERAL OF the baby who died following a dog attack at her home was due to take place this morning.

The three-month-old infant, named locally as Mia O’Connell, suffered fatal injuries in the incident at her home in Clashmore, County Waterford in the early hours of Monday.

Mia’s private funeral service was due to take place in nearby Youghal, Co Cork this morning, where many of her relatives are living.

Gardaí have said they are preparing a file for the local coroner ahead of an inquest into the death. The dog involved in the incident has been destroyed.

Sources have said that the infant was attacked by the dog in her bedroom – the dog was owned by the family.

Diane Wood, the grandaunt of baby Mia, spoke about the family’s devastation on WLR FM this morning. She described the infant as a “beautiful, beautiful little girl”.

“Everybody has been so good, all over the country far and wide, with all the prayers and the thoughts for Mia and all the family.

“We just want to say thank you to the paramedics on the scene, and to the rapid response here in Youghal that went, just a massive thank you,” she said.

Diane said that Mia was her mother, Ella’s first child.

“She was always laughing and smiling. She brought joy to her parents. She is going to be so missed.

“It never happens to you. It is always somebody else. To have it hit home and to see the tragedy and the loss on their faces. It is just heart-breaking,” she added.