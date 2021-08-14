#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 14 August 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí investigating after baby found alone in Kerry cemetery

The baby has since been returned to her family.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 10:18 AM
36 minutes ago 10,310 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5522849

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a baby in a pram in a Kerry cemetery. 

The four-month-old was found on Thursday morning at Rath cemetary in Tralee and is believed to be have been with her family in the preceding hours.

A Garda spokesperson told The Journal that “a baby was located in a pram” and investigations are ongoing. 

Following the discovery, the baby was taken to Kerry University Hospital on Thursday but was found to be well, with mild weather conditions recorded throughout the night it spent in the graveyard. 

The Irish Examiner reports that the baby has been returned to her family, but gardaí are examining who held responsibility for the child’s care on the night it was allegedly left behind at the graveyard.

It is understood members of the family had been marking an anniversary of a relative at the cemetery on Wednesday night. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie