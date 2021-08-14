Gardaí investigating after baby found alone in Kerry cemetery

Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a baby in a pram in a Kerry cemetery.

The four-month-old was found on Thursday morning at Rath cemetary in Tralee and is believed to be have been with her family in the preceding hours.

A Garda spokesperson told The Journal that “a baby was located in a pram” and investigations are ongoing.

Following the discovery, the baby was taken to Kerry University Hospital on Thursday but was found to be well, with mild weather conditions recorded throughout the night it spent in the graveyard.

The Irish Examiner reports that the baby has been returned to her family, but gardaí are examining who held responsibility for the child’s care on the night it was allegedly left behind at the graveyard.

It is understood members of the family had been marking an anniversary of a relative at the cemetery on Wednesday night.