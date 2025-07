TWO IRISH MUSIC producers have released an internationally viral hit, which became the number one trending audio on Instagram in the world this month.

The song, Bambam, was self-released by Louis Ryan and Melo Nada and has been a huge hit with celebrities, with Nick Jonas and the Irish and British Lions rugby team sharing the song.

The duo, who first met in primary school together, both work in London ghostwriting for other artists, which is where they reconnected and joined up two years ago, working under the name Baby Spoon.

Frustrated with ghostwriting, they got together and created Bambam in just one hour, which samples Sister Nancy’s 1982 song of the same name. Between tweaking and mixing the song, it was entirely finished within a week.

“We were tired of waiting for the green light from other people, so we thought ‘why can’t we be the artists ourselves?’” Melo Nada said.

Melo Nada, who goes by a stage name, said having a song go viral is “so weird that it’s not weird”.

“You’d be flicking through random videos from all over the world, your song pops up alongside Nick Jonas, and you’re like, ‘I know that song’, then you realise that’s your song and you do a double take,” he said.

Advertisement

Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram video of them dancing to Baby Spoon's song in London before a movie premiere nickjonas on Instagram nickjonas on Instagram

“It’s just sort of mad. I honestly think we’ve just been very, very lucky. For every one success there is also around one hundred or two hundred no’s,” he said.

Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers and actress Priyanka Chopra shared the song and made what has become the official dance for the song.

As well as high profile celebrities and big companies such as British Airways, the song has been shared by 40,000 people with verified accounts on Instagram, including cast members of the Netflix show Selling Sunset, sports stars and influencers.

Bambam has been added to Apple Music’s Viral Dance playlist and Spotify’s ‘poppin off’ playlist.

Although the song was released last year, it didn’t reach peak popularity until this month.

“To be honest we’re still kind of wondering what exactly made it pop off on Instagram,” Melo Nada said.

He puts the song’s success down to a “total luck of the draw” event.

Melo Nada said Baby Spoon received a “painful” number of declines and non-responses to their music before their recent success, something which is very common in the industry.

But he said: “Once you get a yes, it makes all the no’s worth it”.

Bambam was the pair’s first self-released song together, although Melo Nada previously created a remix of the Lana Del Rey song Say Yes to Heaven, which she released with her label.

Since the song’s release, the team’s schedule has doubled and they have received offers to release more music.

They plan to follow up their success with more Baby Spoon songs, due to be released in September or October.