LABOUR LEADER IVANA Bacik has urged for a mechanism to be established to allow victims of damaging experiences within sporting organisations to speak out.

It comes after a number of female former footballers said they were the subject of unwanted or inappropriate sexual advances from FAI (Football Association of Ireland) coaches in the 1990s.

The FAI has apologised to the players, including former Irish internationals, since the allegations were aired in a joint RTE/Sunday Independent investigation at the weekend.

Today during leader questions in the Dáil, Bacik paid tribute to the women who spoke out.

“These brave women have done the state some service and undoubtedly at a significant personal cost,” she said.

“Their testimony cannot be for nothing. Irish society must reckon with the reason why so many women and children throughout so many organisations and institutions have endured horrific sexual abuse and violence over the years, because we know the FAI is not the first organisation, or indeed the first sports body to have come under the spotlight for this abuse.

“What I’m calling on your Government to do is to establish a mechanism whereby those who have been abused within sporting organisations can come forward, tell their stories, and ensure that their experiences can be addressed where criminal investigations commence where appropriate and that we see proper accountability and proper safeguards put in place across all sporting organisations.”

Responding, Harris also commended the women who spoke out.

Referring to other recent cases, including the conviction of an Irish soldier of an assault on a woman in Limerick, the Taoiseach said Ireland is “nowhere near where we wish ourselves to be as a country”.

He told TDs: “I am aware specifically in relation to the issue that you raise, and indeed that has been reported over the past few days, that an investigation innovation is underway into alleged abuse in Irish football in the 1990s and I know that a Garda investigation is also underway, and indeed that the FAI is engaging fully with that investigation as it must and as it should.

“It is absolutely vital that allegations of this nature are taken seriously, and that the FAI takes an athlete centred approach to its handling of this matter.”

In relation to the mechanism Bacik suggested, Harris said it was an excellent idea, adding he would talk to the relevant ministers about how to take that forward.

“I do believe, based on what I’m told, based on what I read, that there have been a number of very positive measures taken by sporting organisations in recent years,” he said.

“That’s not in any way take away from the horrific instances that that were discussed and reported on in recent days, but we do now have our national governing bodies having standards to apply, having codes of conduct and practice around the welfare of our players.”