OVER 126,000 FAMILIES are to receive the Back to School Allowance this week, Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has announced.

Over €47.5 million is to be paid in total to the eligible families, which is intended to help families with the cost of school uniforms and footwear ahead of the upcoming school term.

A sum of €160 will be paid out for children aged between four and eleven, and €285 will be paid in respect of children aged 12 and over in second level education.

Across all eligible families who have applied to avail of the scheme, there are 223,050 children who will benefit from the once-off payment.

Commenting on the payments, Humphreys said she was “delighted” to announce that the payments are to commence from today.

“This scheme is so important in terms of supporting parents in meeting their back-to-school costs over the coming weeks,” she said.

The payment is automated. A notification of the payment will be sent to families by post or through their MyWelfare account.

The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance remains open for applications until September 30. Eligible families are encouraged to apply.