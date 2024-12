A MAN HAS been charged by gardaí in connection with an alleged assault of a woman in Co Galway earlier this week.

Gardaí were alerted to an alleged assault at approximately 7pm on Monday evening of a woman – aged in her 50s – at a home in Ballinasloe.

The injured woman was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital in the town where she remains in a critical condition.

The man – also aged in his 50s – was arrested by Gardaí yesterday and is due to appear before Ballinasloe District Court today.

