BALLYFERMOT GARDA STATION has been closed to the public as it awaits the Irish Defences Forces explosives disposal team

Early this morning, a member of the public entered the station with “suspect devices” found at a nearby location, a garda spokesperson said.

“As a precaution the Garda Station has been closed and a cordon has been put in place,” the spokesperson said, adding that gardaí had requested the Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

This is a breaking story with more to follow.

