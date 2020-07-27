This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man killed in shooting in Ballyfermot in Dublin

The incident happened just after 11am in the Croftwood Park area.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Jul 2020, 12:05 PM
1 hour ago 22,322 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160743
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

Updated 1 hour ago

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are currently attending the scene of a shooting.

The incident took place in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot at approximately 11am.

Gardaí have confirmed a man received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s understood that a burnt out car was discovered a short distance away. 

Anyone with information – particularly anyone who was in the area between 10.30am-11.30am – is urged to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More as we get it…

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy, Garreth MacNamee

