Man killed in shooting in Ballyfermot in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are currently attending the scene of a shooting.

The incident took place in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot at approximately 11am.

Gardaí have confirmed a man received a number of gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s understood that a burnt out car was discovered a short distance away.

Anyone with information – particularly anyone who was in the area between 10.30am-11.30am – is urged to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More as we get it…

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

With reporting from Michelle Hennessy, Garreth MacNamee