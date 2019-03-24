This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'This is what it's all about': The communion wear pop-up shop demonstrating community spirit

The pop-up shop is based out of the Ballymun Child and Family Resource Centre and has been helping take the financial stress out of communion season.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,221 Views 1 Comment
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THIS POP-UP COMMUNION wear shop in Ballymun is showing what true community spirit is all about, organisers say. 

Jacqui Dwyer, a volunteer at the Ballymun Child and Family Resource Centre, says she had a communion dress that did not fit her daughter and thought it would be good to open a pop-up shop to help lift the financial stress from families going through communion season.

“I was thinking there must be so many households who have surplus communion clothes,” she says, “that want to give them to a good cause.” 

She contacted Louise Smyth, a family support worker, and together with other volunteers they decided to try the idea and set up the pop-up at the centre. Smyth says the response from the community has been amazing, with donations coming from locals, businesses, and even from overseas.

“Some families would really need the support and help,” she says. “To be able to add this [the pop-up shop], and take the financial stress off… This is what it’s about.”

    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Motorist arrested for driving 'erratically' and testing positive for cocaine and cannabis
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky league campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Norwich teenager grabs brace as Ireland get Stephen Kenny's reign off to a winning start
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
