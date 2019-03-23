This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 23 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How this 80-something Cavan bachelor's wish to fly became a film about family and community

The Man Who Wanted to Fly is released to Irish cinemas 29 March.

By Andrew Roberts Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 9:30 PM
36 minutes ago 1,922 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4556222
Image: Loosehorse productions
Image: Loosehorse productions

BOBBY COOTE WAS a man with a simple mission: he wanted to fly, and in a new film coming out next week, that’s exactly what the 80-something bachelor farmer from Co Cavan did. 

Director Frank Shouldice said the idea literally came to the doorstep of his cinematographer, Dave Perry, who had been out on his flying paramotor (a powered paragilder) one day in Bailieborough five years ago.

“He saw this little white dot underneath him at a couple of points,” Shouldice says. Perry soon realised it was a car but thought nothing more of it. Later he would get a knock on his front door.

There was an elderly man with a baseball cap standing outside, a white car behind him. “Was that you up there in the sky?” he began. “I want to do that.”

Shouldice and Perry were intrigued by Bobby and went to visit him at his home. There they found his older brother Ernie.

It was talking to Ernie, and observing the way the two elderly brothers lived and interacted, that made Shouldice think there was something that could be more than a short film. It deserved to be longer and richer.

It started a five-and-a-half year process of filming and editing The Man Who Wanted to Fly. Shouldice and Perry followed the journey of Bobby and Ernie, along with their neighbours, family and community as the older Cavan native went about fulfilling his flying ambition.

Bobby and Ernie Coote Brothers Bobby and Ernie Coote who star in the film. Source: Loosehorse productions

“We got to know them, they got to know us,” says Shouldice of the Cavan community where the story takes place.

Of the finished product, Shouldice says “it’s not what you’d expect it to be”.

Bobby has a dream to fly, but it’s much more than that. I think it’s about brothers, it’s about families, it’s about life that’s a less visible way of living in Ireland.”

Shouldice believes Bobby and Ernie represent a lot of people living in rural Ireland that are isolated by technology and the ever-changing world, but also refuse to be bogged down by loneliness. They do not abandon their dreams.

He says people come out of screenings of the movie “generally lifted”, because people can relate to it, whether they can recognise it from their own past or through family members.

“There’s a familiarity there that absolutely cuts away the gimmickry,” Shouldice says. “It’s very real and people recognise that.”

He says a lot of goodwill was shown to Bobby, and as an extension the filmmakers, even during the slow periods when it seemed Bobby’s plans might not work out.

“We couldn’t have made the film without that [support],’ the director says about the Cavan community. 

Source: Galway Film Fleadh/YouTube

He says it was ordinary people – such as the family which owned the meadow that would become the landing strip – who just got behind Bobby’s dream no matter how fantastical, or ‘even absurd’, it may have seemed.

“They weren’t rationalising it,” he says of Bobby’s many supporters. “They just said: ‘Let’s just go with it.’ The generosity of people is something that filters through in the film. The feelings in the film are genuine.

I look at the people in it and I see what they bought to it… It was them who made it possible, not us actually.
He says that all he wants is to bring audiences into the world of where the brothers live, to ‘turn off your mobile, forget about everything else for a bit… and see where it takes you’.”
It may be an antidote to a lot of what is happening in the real world for the rest of us.”
The Man Who Wanted to Fly has a preview screening at the Odeon Cinema in Cavan Town on 26 March and opens in cinemas in Dublin, Galway, Cork and Cavan on the 29 March.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Report of invasive rodent species spotted along Royal Canal most likely case of 'mistaken identity'
    83,816  87
    2
    		Taoiseach says he doesn't want to be associated with actions of Conor McGregor
    60,295  77
    3
    		Petition to reverse Brexit swells to 3.7m signatures, as Commons states that 96% of supporters are British
    58,562  83
    Fora
    1
    		Hospitality outfit the Key Collection has lost an appeal to run short-term lets without permission
    258  0
    2
    		Ticketing startup Festy is working with a Korean internet giant on new blockchain services
    87  0
    3
    		Irish-founded tech unicorn Intercom is bolstering its podcasting game plan
    67  0
    The42
    1
    		John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position
    80,082  131
    2
    		The fall and rise of a former Ireland and Premier League teenage sensation
    62,458  5
    3
    		As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    51,363  88
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Colin Farrell was overcome with emotion when he spoke about his son on The Late Late Show
    17,021  0
    2
    		We asked you what moment made you realise you had entered adulthood, and here's what you said
    3,306  0
    3
    		Jennifer Zamparelli, Colin Farrell, and Sophie Turner... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,122  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin man extradited to the US to face child pornography charges
    Dublin man extradited to the US to face child pornography charges
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    DUBLIN
    Intimidation, harassment and saddled with drug debt: The problems facing the most isolated women of Dublin's inner city
    Intimidation, harassment and saddled with drug debt: The problems facing the most isolated women of Dublin's inner city
    Three Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go-Ahead from Sunday
    Hospitality firm loses appeal to run 8 short-term let apartments in Dublin without planning permission
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    As it happened: Gibraltar vs Ireland, Euro 2020 qualifier
    COURT
    Man appears in court charged over assault which left 73-year-old man in critical condition
    Man appears in court charged over assault which left 73-year-old man in critical condition
    High Court Master says case could be taken against Ireland over special tax treatment given to vulture funds
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie