IT’S GOING TO be a cloudy, drizzly May Bank Holiday Weekend, with some sunny spells in places but a fair amount of rain too.

According to Met Éireann, today will be generally cloudy and misty, with scattered outbreaks of rain. The brightest weather will be across the southwest of Munster and Ulster.

There will be some warm, hazy sunshine in place, with temperatures ranging from 11 to 19 degrees across the country.

Tonight will see scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly across the the north and the east. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 10 degrees are forecast, with coolest temperatures in the south. There will be some mist and fog too.

Tomorrow will remain mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain in the north and east. There will be some sunny spells, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 17 degrees.

That mixture of cloud, rain, and some sunny spells will remain for the weekend. Saturday night will see patchy rain and drier weather, while Sunday will feature some heavy local showers and possibly some sunny spells.

Drier, more settled weather is forecast for next week.