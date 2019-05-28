This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The new €100 and €200 banknotes will be in circulation from today

The new notes feature “new and innovative security features”.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 28 May 2019, 10:20 AM
22 minutes ago 2,580 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4657265

C-1-01_04-ECB_100euro_Full-Banknote_front_Scan-from-ECB_specimen Here's what the €100 looks like. Source: Central Bank

NEW €100 AND €200 will enter circulation around the Eurozone today which the Central Bank of Ireland has said feature new and upgraded security features.

The new notes are the same height as the €50 banknote, meaning they can fit better in people’s wallets and will last longer, as they’re subject to less wear and tear.

They’ll also be easier to handle and will be processed more easily by machines.

The “innovative” security features on the notes mean that you can check it’s real using the “feel, look and tilt method”.

At the top of the silvery stripe on the note, a satellite hologram shows small € symbols that move around the number when the banknote is tilted and become clearer under direct light.

C-2-01_05-ECB_200euro_Full-Banknote_front_Scan-from-ECB_Special-light_specimen And the €200 Source: Central Bank

Existing €100 and €200 banknotes will remain legal tender. They’ll continue to circulate alongside new notes and will be gradually withdrawn from circulation.

The first of the new generation of notes were first put into circulation in 2013 with the upgraded €5 note.

