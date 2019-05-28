The new €100 and €200 banknotes will be in circulation from today

Here's what the €100 looks like. Source: Central Bank

NEW €100 AND €200 will enter circulation around the Eurozone today which the Central Bank of Ireland has said feature new and upgraded security features.

The new notes are the same height as the €50 banknote, meaning they can fit better in people’s wallets and will last longer, as they’re subject to less wear and tear.

They’ll also be easier to handle and will be processed more easily by machines.

The “innovative” security features on the notes mean that you can check it’s real using the “feel, look and tilt method”.

At the top of the silvery stripe on the note, a satellite hologram shows small € symbols that move around the number when the banknote is tilted and become clearer under direct light.

Existing €100 and €200 banknotes will remain legal tender. They’ll continue to circulate alongside new notes and will be gradually withdrawn from circulation.

The first of the new generation of notes were first put into circulation in 2013 with the upgraded €5 note.