Eastenders actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

FAMED BRITISH ACTRESS Barbara Windsor, best known for her roles in Eastenders and the Carry On franchise has died aged 83.

Windsor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014 and made the news public in 2018.

Windsor played pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in BBC soap Eastenders beginning in 1994, she soon became one of the small screen’s best-loved characters as she yelled at rogue drinkers to “get outta my pub!”.

It became the defining role of her career and saw her star alongside Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden as her fictional sons Grant and Phil, with the late Mike Reid as her on-screen husband Frank Butcher.

The character left our screens in 2003 when Windsor took a sabbatical for medical reasons after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus, but she returned as a series regular in 2005.

In 2009, she announced she would be leaving the soap again in order to spend more time with her husband Scott, who she married in 2000.

She returned for cameo appearances in the soap over the next few years but in 2016 she played Peggy for the final time.

Before becoming synonymous with Albert Square, Windsor delighted Carry On fans with her portrayals of a “good time girl,” appearing in nine films in a series known for its bawdy humour.

She first appeared in Carry On Spying in 1964, with her final film role coming in 1974’s Carry On Dick.

One of her most famous scenes was in 1969’s Carry On Camping, when her bikini top flew off in the middle of an exercise class.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Windsor at Buckingham Palace in 2016. Source: PA

The actress was made a dame in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list for her services to charity and entertainment.

Windsor’s death was confirmed this evening by her husband Scott Mitchell who said that she “died peacefully” after final weeks “full of humour and drama”.

He wrote in a statement: