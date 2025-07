THE BARRETSTOWN BIG Picnic is coming back this Sunday, welcoming families from across the country to visit its 500-acre campus in Ballymore Eustance in Co Kildare.

Barretstown, a charity established by actor Paul Newman in 1994, serves children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses and their families. To date, the charity has served over 125,000 children and their families through its therapeutic camps and programmes.

Modelled on Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Connecticut in the US, the charity’s mission is to help the children it supports rebuild their lives.

The Big Picnic taking place on Sunday welcomes everyone to visit the event, which will include shows from Fossett’s Circus, live music, activities including canoeing and archery, and food stalls across the campus.

CEO of Barretstown, Dee Ahearn, said that the annual picnic is “a huge highlight” of the charity’s calendar that showcases the charity’s activities and facilities it provides for the children its work seeks to help.

“We offer a unique blend of fun, friendship and specialised care that helps children regain their confidence, self-esteem and independence after the often traumatic journey through serious childhood illnesses,” she said, adding that she and the team “can’t wait” to welcome families and supporters to the campus.

“We are appealing to as many as possible to come and experience the magic of Barretstown for themselves and support the vital work that transforms lives throughout the year.”

Barretstown receives minimal government funding, the charity said, and is almost entirely supported by donations and fundraising efforts.

“The services provided to all the children and families who come to Barretstown are entirely free of charge, so donations and fundraising efforts are vital for the charity to help more sick children experience the magic of Barretstown each year,” a spokesperson said.