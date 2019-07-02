This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 2 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barry's Tea withdraws sponsorship from Cork greyhound race after 'recent revelations'

A review of the industry from 2017 5,987 were killed for failing to make qualification times.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 8:16 PM
1 hour ago 7,803 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707537
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BARRY’S TEA HAS confirmed that it is to cancel its sponsorship of an annual greyhound race in Cork following the revelations contained in an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme last week.

The programme claimed that the Irish greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing dogs every year.

A review of the industry from 2017 found that 16,000 greyhounds are born every year, and 5,987 of those are killed because they fail to make qualification times or their performance declines.

The revelations have put pressure on those who support the industry with the €16.8 million in funding from the Department of Agriculture this year being questioned.

Companies that sponsor greyhound racing events have also been pressured to stop doing so and Barry’s Tea was among the companies that has been responding to concerns online.

In a statement tonight, the tea-maker has said it will end its sponsorship of the annual greyhound race in Curraheen Park.

“We were saddened and horrified by the recent revelations of the RTÉ Investigates programme, which raised concerns over the treatment of dogs within the greyhound industry in Ireland,” Barry’s Tea said in a statement posted online.

“On reflection, we have decided to withdraw our local sponsorship of the annual race in Curraheen Park, Cork.”

The chairman of the Irish Greyhound Board said it “completely condemns” the actions revealed during the programme.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie