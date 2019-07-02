Barry's Tea withdraws sponsorship from Cork greyhound race after 'recent revelations'

BARRY’S TEA HAS confirmed that it is to cancel its sponsorship of an annual greyhound race in Cork following the revelations contained in an RTÉ Prime Time Investigates programme last week.

The programme claimed that the Irish greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing dogs every year.

A review of the industry from 2017 found that 16,000 greyhounds are born every year, and 5,987 of those are killed because they fail to make qualification times or their performance declines.

The revelations have put pressure on those who support the industry with the €16.8 million in funding from the Department of Agriculture this year being questioned.

Companies that sponsor greyhound racing events have also been pressured to stop doing so and Barry’s Tea was among the companies that has been responding to concerns online.

In a statement tonight, the tea-maker has said it will end its sponsorship of the annual greyhound race in Curraheen Park.

“We were saddened and horrified by the recent revelations of the RTÉ Investigates programme, which raised concerns over the treatment of dogs within the greyhound industry in Ireland,” Barry’s Tea said in a statement posted online.

“On reflection, we have decided to withdraw our local sponsorship of the annual race in Curraheen Park, Cork.”

The chairman of the Irish Greyhound Board said it “completely condemns” the actions revealed during the programme.