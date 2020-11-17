Basic income scheme for arts and culture sector could benefit 55,000 workers

Around 55,000 workers could benefit from the new scheme which will give a tax-free payment to workers and performers in the arts and entertainment business to meet essential living costs.
The payment will between €200 and €250 per week and will be tax-free.
Anything recipients earn above that will be taxed as normal.
The idea is similar to a recommendation in the programme for government about rolling out a universal basic income scheme.
The National Campaign for the Arts said in a recent report that the basic income idea had gained ground over the past months.
A recent survey it carried out showed that 72% of artists working in Ireland were earning less than the National Minimum Wage before Covid-19 hit.
