Basic income scheme for arts and culture sector could benefit 55,000 workers

A BASIC INCOME scheme for the arts and culture sector will be discussed by ministers at Cabinet today.

A report from the government’s arts and culture recovery taskforce, which is due to be presented to Cabinet by Minister for Arts Catherine Martin today, calls for a basic income scheme to be introduced for the sector.

Around 55,000 workers could benefit from the new scheme which will give a tax-free payment to workers and performers in the arts and entertainment business to meet essential living costs. The payment will between €200 and €250 per week and will be tax-free. Anything recipients earn above that will be taxed as normal. The idea is similar to a recommendation in the programme for government about rolling out a universal basic income scheme.

The National Campaign for the Arts said in a recent report that the basic income idea had gained ground over the past months. A recent survey it carried out showed that 72% of artists working in Ireland were earning less than the National Minimum Wage before Covid-19 hit.