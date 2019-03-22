This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Batch of Terry's Chocolate Orange recalled due presence of undeclared hazelnut

The batch may be unsafe for consumers who are allergic or intolerant to nuts.

By Adam Daly Friday 22 Mar 2019, 10:40 PM
40 minutes ago 1,496 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4556903
Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney
Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has recalled a batch of Terry’s Chocolate Orange due to the presence of undeclared hazelnut. 

A batch of the popular confection is being recalled as it may be unsafe for consumers who are allergic or intolerant to nuts. 

The Terry’s Chocolate Oranges that have been recalled can be identified by the batch number ‘M201131′ and its best before date of 11 March 2020.

The HSE warns that symptoms of a food allergy usually develop within a few minutes to an hour after exposure to the food.

Common symptoms can include: 

  • Swelling of your lips or face
  • An itchy, blotchy skin rash
  • Wheezing
  • nausea
  • Abdominal pains
  • Vomiting

Terrys Choc Orange Source: FSAI

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man (60s) and woman (30s) killed in two-car crash in Dublin
    251,608  81
    2
    		Report of invasive rodent species spotted along Royal Canal most likely case of 'mistaken identity'
    63,142  80
    3
    		Limerick device 'appears identical' to London and Glasgow parcel bombs claimed by 'IRA'
    52,070  32
    Fora
    1
    		After Urbo never launched any bikes, Dublin City Council will re-advertise its licence
    392  0
    2
    		Sports fashion brand Gym+Coffee is opening in Cork - but has put its UK plans on ice
    308  0
    3
    		The 'superpub' that fought Dublin council and won is battling city planners again
    262  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    18,658  20
    2
    		'It would be disappointing if we didn’t come away with six points'
    16,112  7
    3
    		'Every time he has played for his country he has been an inspiration to all of us'
    15,639  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Nichola and Gerard's date went from bad to worse on First Dates last night
    12,546  3
    2
    		Lady Gaga is being romantically linked to actor Jeremy Renner… it’s The Dredge
    5,929  0
    3
    		Jack Whitehall and Paris Hilton? 14 other celebrity couples we never saw coming
    5,503  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Quirke told Tusla that Mary Lowry was fixated on new relationship, trial hears
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears
    GARDAí
    Garda investigation underway following claims of online abuse targeting Munster rugby players
    Garda investigation underway following claims of online abuse targeting Munster rugby players
    Gardaí investigate after man (70s) seriously assaulted in Macroom car park
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    EU
    Billy Kelleher will run as an MEP candidate for Fianna Fáil
    Billy Kelleher will run as an MEP candidate for Fianna Fáil
    May faces uphill battle to get support for Brexit deal, as Ireland insists there won't be a hard border
    Waiting for clarity: Trust crumbles and tension builds in final Brexit days
    COURT
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    Hutch family member jailed for breaking into Revenue offices and assaulting man
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie