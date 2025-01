A BBC REVIEW into the conduct of Russell Brand during his time with the broadcaster has found a number of people “felt unable to raise” concerns about the presenter and believed he “would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent”.

The actor and comedian (49), denies the accusations of rape, assault and emotional abuse, and previously said all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

The review was carried out by Peter Johnston, BBC director of editorial complaints and reviews, and focused on Brand’s behaviour on BBC 6 Music and BBC Radio 2 between 2006 and 2008.

In September 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed four women had accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

The review looked at reports Brand urinated “into cups or bottles while in the studio, allegations of sex on the premises including with competition winners, and exposure while in the studio in front of staff and guests”, and on-air comments.

It also investigated management “failings”, including his relationship with the then-controller of Radio 2 Lesley Douglas, who resigned over a prank call Brand made to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs.

BBC Director Johnston investigated eight complaints about Brand, saying only one was formally made to the BBC.

“The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour which they felt unable to raise then,” Johnston said.

“Many interviewees believed, rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent.”

In response to the report, the BBC said it is “of great concern” that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour at the time, and the BBC has apologised to them as part of this review.

“It is also clear that there were compliance inadequacies on some of Russell Brand’s Radio 2 shows which led to content being aired that would not be broadcast today. Russell Brand left the BBC in 2008 following a high-profile editorial breach.

“As has been reported, there is an ongoing police investigation into Russell Brand. The BBC has been in contact with the Metropolitan Police throughout the review and they have seen the report.

“The BBC acknowledges that Russell Brand categorically denies all public allegations made against him.”

The BBC said “it is clear that presenters have been able to abuse their positions at the BBC”, but added that there have been changes in procedures since 2008 including a special process for the most serious allegations and concerns, and an anti-bullying and harassment policy.

The review investigated a complaint made by a woman working in the same building as the BBC’s office in Los Angeles – in which she alleged Brand flashed her, and later laughed about the encounter on his radio show in 2008.

She complained to an LA line manager in 2019, and said she wanted the complaint investigated.

Mr Johnston said that “the compliance process in place for pre-recorded shows around the time of the original broadcast did not do what it was supposed to in respect of this episode”.

He said the response at the time was “inadequate”, along with the handling of the 2019 complaint.

Another allegation looked at a claim made by a woman called “Alice”, who alleged BBC cars transported her including from her school to his house, when she was 16 and alleged to be in a relationship with Brand.

Mr Johnston spoke to Alice, and looked at her claims, including interviewing drivers and looking at Brand’s access to cars during his time at 6 Music, and said it is “highly unlikely that the cars described by Alice were ‘chauffeur driven’ BBC cars or BBC management cars”.

“If Russell Brand did persuade a taxi or mini-cab pre-booked on his behalf by the BBC to make these journeys, I find that this is likely to have been done without the knowledge of the BBC staff who booked his cars for him in advance and to and from fixed locations,” he added.

“Alice also agrees that this is likely to be the case.”