Flagship shows off air as BBC Northern Ireland journalists go on strike on count day

BBC NORTHERN IRELAND journalists are on the picket lines as votes are counted across the region following the local government elections.

The 24-hour strike saw several flagship programmes including BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster and The Nolan Show go off air as more than 200 journalists took part in the walkout.

There were also no local news bulletins on Radio Ulster until 9am today, which was read by Adam Smyth, director of BBC Northern Ireland.

Television and online services have been similarly impacted.

Comprehensive coverage of the local government elections had been planned, including a live feed with the latest results on social media accounts, and BBC Radio Ulster’s live results programme to be streamed on the BBC News NI website.

A team of reporters had been planned across the 11 count centres with on-air coverage on BBC Radio Ulster from 4pm today, as well as live coverage of results on the BBC One Northern Ireland television channel.

Election coverage is due to resume tomorrow following the strike action, which began at 12.15am today.

It was called to oppose cutbacks to Radio Foyle’s morning show, as well as the restructuring of services in Northern Ireland, which includes reallocation of funds to digital services.

Radio Foyle’s flagship morning show was axed last month and replaced with a half-hour news programme.

Officials including @Seamusdo addressing striking @NUJofficial members at @BBCnireland. A huge turnout of support from sister unions and the public.#SaveBBCNI pic.twitter.com/pQst2q0rLc — NUJ BBC Nations & Regions (@NUJBBCRegions) May 19, 2023

Seamus Dooley, assistant general secretary for the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) visited the picket line at the BBC base in Belfast on Friday morning.

“Our members across the BBC in Northern Ireland are on strike today, and they’re on strike when they should be covering the election results.

“That’s not something journalists like to do,” he said.

“It’s a measure of how seriously our members take threats to funding in the BBC and our concern at the diminution of local news that we are on strike when we should be reporting the news, rather than making the news.”

Dooley said it was unfortunate that industrial action cannot be taken without having an impact on the public.

“But in a way what this illustrates is the importance of well-resourced independent public service broadcasting, and we believe that the BBC plans across the UK undermine community-based public service broadcasting,” he said.

“We have full sympathy for the public but we know from the reaction that we are getting that the public understand that some of the plans for the BBC would undermine the very essence of public service broadcasting.

“We understand the importance of digital development but when they talk about a digital first strategy, we think that’s wrong. We’re saying it’s journalism first, public service journalism accessible to all.”

Anne Hailes, branch chairperson of NUJ Belfast and District said members “regret BBC colleagues have been forced to withdraw their labour in opposition to proposed cuts to local jobs and programmes in general but concerning Radio Foyle in particular”.

“We will support members during their fight for a successful outcome to talks with BBC management and hope that management will take into consideration the strong public opposition to proposed changes and treat these negotiations as an important priority,” she said.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We deeply regret the negative impact strike action will have on BBC services on election results day. We are glad to have been able to offer roles to all ‘at risk’ staff during the redundancy process. The BBC’s region-wide programming from Foyle has been increased and its net staffing levels will be maintained. Our engagement with staff and the trade unions will continue.”

With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper