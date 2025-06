THE BBC WILL not be appealing former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams’ libel case victory.

Adams was awarded €100,000 in damages after he sued the British broadcaster for libel last month.

He claimed a BBC spotlight programme, aired in 2016, defamed him by alleging he sanctioned the 2006 murder of former Sinn Féin staffer Denis Donaldson.

A spokesperson for the BBC said today that the broadcaster had given “careful consideration” to the jury’s decision, which agreed that Adams had been defamed.

“We will not be appealing its verdict, bringing this matter to a conclusion. We remain committed to public interest journalism and to serving all BBC audiences,” they added.