POLITICIANS HAVE CONDEMNED the violence seen in Belfast last night which saw a number of businesses torched by anti-immigration protests.

Stormont leaders including First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Justice Minister Naomi Long have condemned the violence in Belfast.

One business manager said Muslim-owned properties were the target of the violence, with a cafe and supermarket in the south of the city badly damaged by fire after attacks.

Several cars were also burnt out as the police attempted to deal with the disorder in the Donegall Road area which lasted several hours last night and into this morning.

A business was attacked in the Botanic area of the city and windows were smashed at a hotel.

Bashir said that Islamic businesses were being targeted in south Belfast. Jonathan McCambridge / PA Jonathan McCambridge / PA / PA

Supermarket manager Bashir’s business was extensively damaged by fire. He told the PA news agency that the Islamic community was being targeted.

“People attacked this place, racism against Islam and Muslims, especially the Muslim community,” he said.

Bashir critcised the PSNI for their response to the situation and not preventing the fires.

“What kind of police are letting the people burn everything down?”

The PSNI said they were treating reports of criminal damage as hate crimes and had made two arrests.

Almost 90 more people were arrested during similar disorder seen across English cities yesterday.

Political reaction

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that communities have to work to keep “free from hate and division” in a post on X.

The Sinn Féin vice president added that Belfast is a “progressive and inclusive city” thanks to “years of dedication and hard work” and cross-community efforts.

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said that while Northern Ireland must be a place that protects the right to protest, “violence is not acceptable”.

SDLP South Belfast MLA and Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole was among those who condemned the “violent mob activity” witnessed on the streets of the south inner city last night.

He said the rioting will “not change the positive, welcoming spirit that defines” the local area.

O’Toole spoke to an anti-racist rally yesterday afternoon which he said was “confronted by far-right thugs” marching in the city.

He said many of the demonstrators “had no connection to the area” and were on a “rampage through Botanic Avenue and the Holyland, areas proud of their diversity”.

There was nothing legitimate about their actions. They had no cause other than hate and no agenda other than destruction.

He added that that has been speaking to the affected businesses, community leaders and the police over what took place yesterday.

“As I said at City Hall yesterday, these thugs will not win. Our city, particularly the south of the city, is proud of its diversity and will defend it against hate,” O’Toole said.

DUP MLA Edwin Poots said many of those involved were not from south Belfast.

He said: “The violence witnessed in south Belfast is totally wrong and unacceptable.

“Many of those engaged in the violence are not local and many in the local community are expressing their unhappiness at the rioting. People are angry and frustrated,” Poots said.

He accused Government bodies of ignoring “many issues affecting communities” in south Belfast, from housing to health services.

But Poots added: “Acts of violence and destruction of the area which we are trying to get investment into is totally counterproductive.”

With reporting by PA