THE RECENTLY OPENED Grand Central Station in Belfast will soon have Irish language signage, following controversy over a lack of such signage.

In September, the new €400 million transport hub officially opened without any Irish language signage.

A few days after its official opening, around 100 Irish language campaigners staged a demonstration against the lack of Irish language signage.

Members of Irish language campaign group An Dream Dearg placed a large flag bearing the group’s logo across the floor of the station, which is the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland.

Irish language activists are holding a protest at the new Belfast Grand Central Station after failure to erect dual-language signage following its opening. pic.twitter.com/3nHFnhotH7 — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) September 12, 2024

At the official opening in September, Sinn Féin MLA and then Transport Minister John O’Dowd said he was “disappointed we haven’t reached a resolution” around Irish language signage in the transport hub.

O’Dowd said it is “important that the Irish language is visible” and that he was working with Northern Ireland’s public transport service Translink on the issue.

O’Dowd added that he was “confident that this will be successfully resolved, and we will see more visibility of the Irish language in this and other public buildings”.

Speaking following the protest in September, Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill said she was “committed” to getting Irish language signage in the transport hub.

In a statement today, current Transport Minister and Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins announced the Irish language will “soon” be included on signage and ticket machines in the station.

I am delighted to announce that the Irish language will be included on signage & ticket machines at Belfast’s Grand Central Station.



Céim mhór chun tosaigh é seo.



The Irish language is thriving across the island, and Belfast is at the heart of that exciting and vibrant revival! pic.twitter.com/r0DeOe2XS5 — Liz Kimmins (@LizK1988) March 24, 2025

She remarked that the Irish language is “thriving across the island and that Belfast is at the heart of that exciting and vibrant revival”.

She added that these changes will make the transport hub “more accessible” to Irish speakers and also promote the language to visitors from all over Ireland and the world.

Kimmins said this marks a “significant step forward by this Executive on delivering for the Irish language”.