THE BENEDICTINE MONASTERY at Kylemore Abbey in Co Galway has won the ‘Public Choice’ award at the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Architecture Awards.

The institute said 14,000 votes were cast in total, with the monastery emerging as the winner.

The Kylemore building was designed by Axo Architects for The Kylemore Trust. It is located on the edge of Pollacappul Lough, beneath the Duchruach Mountain and near the historic Kylemore Abbey.

RIAI president Seán Mahon said the winning entry “demonstrates a deep understanding of heritage, landscape, and community, creating a space that feels both grounded in tradition and relevant to the present”.

“We are thrilled to see the public recognise and celebrate architecture that enriches lives and contributes meaningfully to a much loved natural landscape and environment,” he said.

The Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant in Co Wicklow came in second place. It was designed by Clancy Moore Architects in collaboration with Ayesa Engineers

The 12-classrooom building at Scoil Naomh Bríd Culleens, designed by SJK Architects finished in third, while the redevelopment of the Dún Laoghaire Baths in Dublin by dlr architects and A2 Architects came in fourth place.

There were 124 entries for the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards this year, with 48 projects shortlisted for the Public Choice Award.

The full list of winners across all categories will be announced at the awards tomorrow, which are taking place at the Merrion Cricket Pavilion.