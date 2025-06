IRISH RAIL HAS announced plans to build eight new stations and electrify the commuter line in Co Cork to build the county’s equivalent to the capital’s DART network.

Eight new stations will be added at Blarney/Stoneview, Monard, Blackpool/Kilbarry, Tivoli, Dunkettle, Ballynoe, Carrigtwohill West and Water-Rock.

The introduction of an electric fleet hopes to reduce current congestion levels and cut carbon emissions from the line. A new depot at Ballyrichard More will be required for these new carriages.

‘CART’ services or, as Irish Rail calls it, the ‘Cork Area Commuter Rail Programme’ will operate every ten miinutes across three commuter lines to Mallow, Midleton and Cobh.

Those three stops are now set to get a facelift to cater for future increases capacity. All stations will also receive upgrades to their accessibility obligations, to make sure passengers gain unassisted access to services.

Two of the new stations, Blarney/Stoneview and Dunkettle, have also been identified as stops best-suitable for park and ride services. It is hope that the upgrades will lead to better connections between rail, bus, cycleways and Cork’s future Luas line.

Members of the public are asked to come forward during one of its seven upcoming consultation events placed around the Rebel county and online.

Transport minister Darragh O’Brien has asked the public in Cork to come forward and read Irish Rail’s proposals. Junior transport ministers Seán Canney and Jerry Buttimer have welcomed the second phase of Iarnród Éireann’s Cork upgrades.

Irish Rail boss Jim Meade and the National Transport Authority’s investment manager Marcello Corsi have both encouraged the public to engage with the consultation events.