This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 9 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's out of our hands now': Dublin's Bernard Shaw pub to close at end of October

The owners of the pub said they had “tried really hard” to renew their lease, stay on longer or buy the pub.

By Aoife Barry Monday 9 Sep 2019, 3:26 PM
15 minutes ago 3,256 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4801824

bernard-shaw-3

THE POPULAR BERNARD Shaw pub in Dublin, which also hosts the Eatyard food space, is to close in October.

The venue made the announcement on its website today. In a statement, the management said:

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the end of our Bernard Shaw adventure. At the end of October 2019 we will close the Shaw, Eatyard, all organisational, art, and performance spaces and everything else in the building and years – for good. We’ve tried really hard over the last few months to renew the lease, stay on longer, or buy the place. A lot of things didn’t go our way over the last 12 months either, but it’s out of our hands now unfortunately.

They thanked all who had been involved with the venue for the last 13 years, from staff to customers.

The statement continued:

Dublin is changing, we can all see and feel it but we are going nowhere and we won’t go down without a fight. We’ll start something else, somewhere else [plans are afoot], and keep fighting the good fight. There are so many creative, clever, smart people in Dublin and Ireland at the moment – there’s lots to be optimistic about – but they need the spaces to meet each other, make plans and make them happen!

The building will stay open as normal until the end of October. 

In May of this year, TheJournal.ie reported that the Bernard Shaw had been refused permission by An Bord Pleanála to continue operating its iconic exterior beer garden and dining area.

Locals in that area of Dublin 2 had appealed to An Bord Pleanála against the plan, but at the time Trevor O’Shea – CEO of Bodytonic who runs the pub – told TheJournal.ie that a renewed application would be made to continue operating the outside area.

In objections lodged to the council by nearby residents, the noise levels from the pub were criticised.

In the An Bord Pleanála’s inspector’s report, the inspector noted that the existing use of the site is “clearly a vibrant enterprise with its own unique character within an area notable for the extent of dereliction”.

She also highlighted that for a case to be made to keep using the site, evidence must be demonstrated of detailed noise mitigation measures.

Her recommendation was to request further information from the Bernard Shaw before ruling on the matter.

An Bord Pleanála, however, chose to refuse permission to the bar outright.

Bodytonic also operates Wigwam on Abbey Street, the Back Page in Phibsborough and Jam Park in Swords.  

Additional reporting Sean Murray.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie