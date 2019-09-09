'It's out of our hands now': Dublin's Bernard Shaw pub to close at end of October

THE POPULAR BERNARD Shaw pub in Dublin, which also hosts the Eatyard food space, is to close in October.

The venue made the announcement on its website today. In a statement, the management said:

It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the end of our Bernard Shaw adventure. At the end of October 2019 we will close the Shaw, Eatyard, all organisational, art, and performance spaces and everything else in the building and years – for good. We’ve tried really hard over the last few months to renew the lease, stay on longer, or buy the place. A lot of things didn’t go our way over the last 12 months either, but it’s out of our hands now unfortunately.

They thanked all who had been involved with the venue for the last 13 years, from staff to customers.

The statement continued:

Dublin is changing, we can all see and feel it but we are going nowhere and we won’t go down without a fight. We’ll start something else, somewhere else [plans are afoot], and keep fighting the good fight. There are so many creative, clever, smart people in Dublin and Ireland at the moment – there’s lots to be optimistic about – but they need the spaces to meet each other, make plans and make them happen!

The building will stay open as normal until the end of October.

In May of this year, TheJournal.ie reported that the Bernard Shaw had been refused permission by An Bord Pleanála to continue operating its iconic exterior beer garden and dining area.

Locals in that area of Dublin 2 had appealed to An Bord Pleanála against the plan, but at the time Trevor O’Shea – CEO of Bodytonic who runs the pub – told TheJournal.ie that a renewed application would be made to continue operating the outside area.

In objections lodged to the council by nearby residents, the noise levels from the pub were criticised.

In the An Bord Pleanála’s inspector’s report, the inspector noted that the existing use of the site is “clearly a vibrant enterprise with its own unique character within an area notable for the extent of dereliction”.

She also highlighted that for a case to be made to keep using the site, evidence must be demonstrated of detailed noise mitigation measures.

Her recommendation was to request further information from the Bernard Shaw before ruling on the matter.

An Bord Pleanála, however, chose to refuse permission to the bar outright.

Bodytonic also operates Wigwam on Abbey Street, the Back Page in Phibsborough and Jam Park in Swords.

Additional reporting Sean Murray.