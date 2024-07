MEMBERS OF THE Democratic Party have been urged by Joe Biden to either back his candidacy in the Presidential election this November or to contest his place at the party’s convention next month.

Biden’s campaign spiralled into disarray after his performance in the first televised election debate with Donald Trump, which triggered panic among Democrats and calls for the sitting US president to pull out of the race.

An interview last Friday night with ABC News, Biden refused to take a cognitive test and claimed that his job is a daily cognitive test. During the interview he blamed his meek debate performance on jetlag and a cold.

Speaking to ‘Morning Joe’ on MSNBC this morning, Biden opened up the Presidential candidacy to other Democrats, telling them to back him as the candidate “go ahead” and challenge his position.

President Biden's message to Democrats calling for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race:



“Run against me. Go ahead — Challenge me at the convention." https://t.co/KXG6iO7Jv8 pic.twitter.com/ynuBBwyqmj — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 8, 2024

In a letter, elected party members in Washington DC this morning, which Biden later posted on X, formerly Twitter, the US president doubled down on this stance and said said he will not be stepping aside from the race.

Advertisement

Biden wrote to party members in the US Congress and Senate: “I wouldn’t be running if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

Biden declined to step aside in his letter, adding that 87% of the Democratic Party had already supported his candidacy and his record as president so far proves that he is the contestant worthy of winning the election.

Later, on X, he added that it is time his party “move forward” as a united group to beat former US President Trump in the upcoming election.

A Nato summit tomorrow could prove a turning point for Biden’s campaign as party lawmakers are expected to hold their regular caucus meeting, which could coalesce any bid to force him out.

Biden’s performance at the summit marking the 75th anniversary of the Nato alliance will be closely watched as a result. He is due to attend several meetings and give his first press conference since the debate debacle.

Many European countries are fearful of a return of Trump, as the 78-year-old has long criticized the defense alliance, voiced admiration for Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, and insisted he could bring about a quick end to the war in Ukraine.

- Contains reporting from © AFP 2024