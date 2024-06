FIANNA FÁIL MEP Billy Kelleher has become the second candidate to be elected in Ireland South.

Kelleher is the second MEP to be returned to the European Parliament from the constituency, after Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly was reelected after the first count on Monday.

Kelleher managed to surpass the 114,761-vote quota after Fine Gael’s John Mullins was eliminated and 12,217 votes were transferred for the Fianna Fáil incumbent.

Independent TD and candidate Michael McNamara is in the frame for the third seat.

Kelleher’s running mate Cynthia Ní Murchú, Kathleen Funchion of Sinn Fein and independent MEP Mick Wallace are the candidates most likely to be battling to take the fourth and fifth seats.

