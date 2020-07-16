This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Protester sculpture that replaced Edward Colston statue has been removed

Bristol mayor Marvin Rees tweeted: “I understand people want expression, but the statue has been put up without permission.”

By Press Association Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 7:29 AM
23 minutes ago 3,506 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5151610
A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020
Image: PA Images
A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020
A Surge of Power (Jen Reid) 2020
Image: PA Images

THE SCULPTURE OF a Black Lives Matter protester which replaced the statue of slave trader Edward Colston has been removed.

Pictures from the scene appeared to show workers at the site at around 5.20am today.

Bristol City Council said it was removed at their request, adding: “It will be held at our museum for the artist to collect or donate to our collection.”

The statue, by artist Marc Quinn, was put up in the early hours of Wednesday.

Quinn’s lifesize black resin and steel piece of Jen Reid was inspired after seeing a photo of her standing on the empty plinth following the toppling of the Colston statue.

The sculpture, entitled A Surge of Power (Jen Reid), was installed without the knowledge or consent of Bristol City Council.

Yesterday, Bristol mayor Marvin Rees tweeted: “I understand people want expression, but the statue has been put up without permission.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Anything put on the plinth outside of the process we’ve put in place will have to be removed.”

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol last month.

After it was toppled, it was thrown in the water near Pero’s Bridge – named in honour of an enslaved man.

The council has since retrieved the statue, which will now be displayed in a museum along with placards from the Black Lives Matter protest.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie