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Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
7.54pm, 18 Oct 2026
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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

Screenshot 2026-10-18 at 18.22.28 A large crowd gathered at Tragumna West Cork today to support Swim in Pink Day for Breast Cancer. Andrew Harris Andrew Harris

  IRELAND

  • A man has died following a fatal assault in Dublin in the early hours of this morning. Gardaí are investigating the stabbing incident, which occurred in the Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin 7.
  • The bodies of four members of the same family killed in an arson attack in Waterford have arrived at church ahead of their funeral on Monday.
  • Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney has urged parents not to buy e-scooters for their children this Christmas, warning that they are vehicles rather than toys.
  • The HSE overpaid its staff by more than €30 million in the space of three years, new figures show.
  • Hundreds of people attended a protest organised by a flood protection group in Midleton, Co Cork, to highlight the lack of “meaningful protections” given to the community since Storm Babet devastated the area in 2023.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said any public sector pay deal must deliver “value for money” amid the ongoing dispute. 

 

INTERNATIONAL

Screenshot 2026-10-18 at 18.25.59 People look at the damaged pedestal of the statue of Marianne, at Republique Square in Paris. Alamy Alamy

#CANADA: Four have been confirmed dead and dozens are injured following a fire at a Canadian military base.

#PROTESTS: Over 1,800 people have been arrested, with fires, looting, and violent protests taking place across France

#VATICAN : Catholic faithful converged at St Peter’s Square to welcome Pope Leo XIV back to the Vatican after surgery to remove a tumour from his lung.

 

PARTING SHOT

TODAY / YouTube

Actor Domhnall Gleeson has been getting attention online following an appearance on American morning show Today. 

The NBC show visited Ireland this week, broadcasting live for four hours from Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, County Kerry. 

Domhnall Gleeson, described as “Ireland’s son” by host Craig Melvin, chatted about his new mockumentary The Paper.

But the Dublin native stole the show when he introduced the hosts to one of Ireland’s most beloved treats — the humble crisp sandwich.

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