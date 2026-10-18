Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#CANADA: Four have been confirmed dead and dozens are injured following a fire at a Canadian military base.
#PROTESTS: Over 1,800 people have been arrested, with fires, looting, and violent protests taking place across France.
#VATICAN : Catholic faithful converged at St Peter’s Square to welcome Pope Leo XIV back to the Vatican after surgery to remove a tumour from his lung.
Actor Domhnall Gleeson has been getting attention online following an appearance on American morning show Today.
The NBC show visited Ireland this week, broadcasting live for four hours from Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, County Kerry.
Domhnall Gleeson, described as “Ireland’s son” by host Craig Melvin, chatted about his new mockumentary The Paper.
But the Dublin native stole the show when he introduced the hosts to one of Ireland’s most beloved treats — the humble crisp sandwich.
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