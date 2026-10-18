Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

A large crowd gathered at Tragumna West Cork today to support Swim in Pink Day for Breast Cancer. Andrew Harris Andrew Harris

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

People look at the damaged pedestal of the statue of Marianne, at Republique Square in Paris. Alamy Alamy

#CANADA: Four have been confirmed dead and dozens are injured following a fire at a Canadian military base.

#PROTESTS: Over 1,800 people have been arrested, with fires, looting, and violent protests taking place across France.

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#VATICAN : Catholic faithful converged at St Peter’s Square to welcome Pope Leo XIV back to the Vatican after surgery to remove a tumour from his lung.

PARTING SHOT

Actor Domhnall Gleeson has been getting attention online following an appearance on American morning show Today.

The NBC show visited Ireland this week, broadcasting live for four hours from Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, County Kerry.

Domhnall Gleeson, described as “Ireland’s son” by host Craig Melvin, chatted about his new mockumentary The Paper.

But the Dublin native stole the show when he introduced the hosts to one of Ireland’s most beloved treats — the humble crisp sandwich.