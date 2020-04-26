This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 26 April, 2020
Two men charged in connection with seizure of €2.5 million worth of cocaine

A third man was released without charge.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 10:20 PM
9 minutes ago 932 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084458
The seized cocaine.
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized cocaine.
The seized cocaine.
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO MEN HAVE been charged in connection with the seizure of €2.5 million worth cocaine by gardaí. 

The men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 50s, were arrested as part of an operation targeting organised criminals in Dublin. 

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched three vehicles in the Blakes Cross area of Dublin yesterday afternoon and discovered the drugs.

The men will appear in court in Dublin tomorrow at 10.30am. 

A third man who was arrested has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Speaking today Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, who is head of Bureau at GNDOCB, said: “The Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities. This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine is significant in disrupting this supply and enabling us to keep people safe.”

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

