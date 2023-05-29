Families with nowhere to go after Blanchardstown fire given accommodation by management company

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 48 minutes ago
SOME FAMILIES WHO have nowhere to go following a fire at a high-rise in Blanchardstown yesterday have been given accommodation by the management company, according to local TD and government minister Jack Chambers.
They should know more later today when the damage to the building is assessed, with efforts underway by the ESB to restore electricity to the complex.
No injuries were reported from yesterday’s blaze which Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) brought under control.
“My understanding is that the fire began on a balcony and spread externally, some damage to other properties, and that’ll have to be assessed,” the Fianna Fáil TD told Morning Ireland on RTÉ.
DFB released footage of a a turntable ladder being used to reach up to the top floors of the complex to extinguish the blaze.
Emergency services were called to the fire at the complex next to the Crown Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown.
Video footage and photos from the scene showed smoke billowing from a number of floors.
Chambers said a full investigation will be carried out by DFB and gardaí.
He said Fingal County Council is also providing assistance, with families who had nowhere to go following the fire being put up by the building’s management company.
“The management company did accommodate families last night and will continue to do that I understand,” Chambers said.
“We’ll be working with them to make sure that there is a coordinated response and that families are supported during an extremely difficult period.”
