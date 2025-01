A MAN ACCUSED of dangerous driving causing the deaths of a husband and wife in an alleged hit-and-run in Dublin on St Stephen’s Day has been released on bail.

Anthony Hogg, 40, and Georgina Hogg Moore, 39, were struck while crossing a road near Blanchardstown Shopping Centre at around 5.45 pm.

Georgina Hogg Moore was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband Anthony was rushed to hospital but passed away that night.

John Halpin (45), of Whitestown Avenue, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, had been charged with two offences of dangerous driving, causing the deaths of Anthony Hogg and Georgina Hogg Moore, and two counts of hit-and-run and failing to offer assistance at the scene, at Blanchardstown Road South on 26 December.

Halpin made no application for bail at his first hearing on Monday.

The deceased couple, married with children, lived in the Whitestown area nearby. Their funeral was today.

Meanwhile, the criminal proceedings resumed before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court today when it emerged that Halpin was a neighbour of the couple.

The accused, who made no reply when charged, appeared via video link.

Defence solicitor Damien Coffey said his client intended to apply for bail.

Investigating Garda Alan Murphy confirmed that there had been an objection due to the seriousness of the case, but he consented to bail with a substantial cash lodgement.

He clarified that he was agreeing to bail, but asked for several conditions to be imposed, adding that he had discussed them with the defence. The court also heard the accused had no warrant history.

Coffey said there would not be any issue from the defence concerning the terms sought.

No evidence about the alleged offences was given during the hearing.

Advertisement

The bail was set in Halpin’s bond of €200, and he was required to lodge another €2,000 cash. Judge Mitchell informed the accused that he would be released once he signed his bond in front of the Cloverhill Prison governor later that day.

Halpin declared, “No, no, no” when asked if he had an issue with signing on two days a week at his local garda station.

Judge Mitchell noted from the defence solicitor that Halpin had already surrendered his passport and ordered him not to apply for a new one or other identity and travel documents. He was also warned to have no contact with witnesses directly or indirectly, or any contact with the deceased couple’s family.

The judge added that this included using social media. Asked if he understood, Halpin replied, “I did”.

The judge told him he must provide a mobile phone number to gardaí at Blanchardstown station within 24 hours of his release and he must be available on that phone.

Coffey said his client would likely take up bail.

Judge Mitchell commented that he was dealing with very serious alleged offences, and he warned that there must be “strict compliance” with the bail terms outlined, or gardaí could apply to have him remanded in prison again.

“You have experienced a few days in custody and don’t want to go back in?” the judge put to Halpin, who answered, “No”.

The standard bail conditions apply to be of good behaviour, but the judge did not accede to a Garda request to order the man to remain sober because it was a condition “too difficult to enforce”.

Judge Mitchell noted that gardaí still needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions and ordered Halpin to appear on 30 January at Blanchardstown District Court.

A woman also arrested during the Garda investigation was released without charge on Monday.

A large crowd gathered at the scene near Whitestown 24 hours after the incident, and a GoFundMe appeal has been set up to assist the deceased couple’s children, which has raised close to €62,000 so far.

The family asked that mourners wear bright colours to “reflect both Anto and Georgina’s personalities” at the couple’s funeral.

In a funeral notice, they were described as the “cherished mother and father of Ryan and Becky-Joy, beloved children of Valerie, Jackie and the late George and Paul.”

It resumed with expressions that the couple would be “sadly missed by their loving families, relatives, friends and Ben and Kai.”