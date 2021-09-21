#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man in critical condition after motorbike and truck crash in Cork

The incident happened at around 1pm today.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 21 Sep 2021, 6:35 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after a man was left in a critical condition following a road traffic incident.

The collision between a motorbike and a truck occurred on the R617 between Tower and Blarney at around 1pm. 

A man in his 40s, the motorcyclist, was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are understood to be critical. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

