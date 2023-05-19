Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 19 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo Old Head Beach (pictured) was one of three beaches in Co Mayo who won a Blue Flag.
# blue flag beaches
Did your local beach get a Blue Flag this year? The 2023 list has been announced
Three beaches in Mayo have been added to the list of beaches who were awarded a Blue Flag for the 2023 bathing season.
643
0
9 minutes ago

A TOTAL OF 94 Irish beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags this year, one less when compared to last year’s all-time high.

Three beaches in County Mayo were awarded a blue-flag; Berta, Clare Island/Louisburgh and Old Head for a total 81 of the 85 beaches receiving or retaining their blue flag for the 2023 bathing seasons.

All 10 marinas awarded last year have, once again, retained their blue flag status for the season.

The Blue Flag is a global award given to beaches and marinas who have met and maintained the correct environmental, educational, safety and access-related criteria. The beaches must also have an excellent standard of water.

The award is given to Irish beaches by An Taisce, a non-governmental organisation active in the areas of the environment.

Cathy Baxter, Director of the Environmental Education Unit for the NGO, said: “We were delighted to have been present on the beautiful sandy beach of Donabate, as we gathered to celebrate another remarkable year of recognition for all the sites that have been honoured with the Blue Flag and Green Coast Awards for the 2023 season.

Here’s a map of the Blue Flag beaches for 2023 (click here to view a larger version of this image):

PX5030_BlueFlag_2023_ROI_Page_2 (3) Blue Flag / An Taisce Blue Flag / An Taisce / An Taisce

The Green Coast Award was given to 65 separate locations around the country, an increase of three, which recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty. 

The number of the Green Coast Awards means a record-breaking amount of awards were given to beaches by An Taisce this year, 159 in total.

Bettystown in Co Meath received the Green Coast Award for the first time and the only beach to be a first time winner of either award this year.

Baxter said: “It takes immense dedication and effort to manage a beach or marina to meet the rigorous standards set by these prestigious award programmes, and we extend our warmest congratulations to all the deserving sites that have achieved this remarkable reward.”

The county with the highest number of Blue Flag beaches is Kerry, with a total of twelve, followed by joint-second Donegal and Mayo, who both have eleven for this year’s season.

Minister for housing, local government and heritage, Darragh O’Brien was present at the 36th annual awards this year.

At the ceremony in Donabate, Minister O’Brien said he was “pleased” to present the awards and that the record-high number of total awards was “a testeament to the hard work and dedication of the local authorities, An Taisce” and other volunteers around the country.

Last week the Environmental Protection Agency in Ireland revealed that 79% of Ireland’s 148 bathing sites had an “excellent” quality of water, while 97% had met the minimum requirements.

Only three beaches in the country had poor quality water: Front Strand Beach in Balbriggan, Dublin, Lady’s Bay in Buncrana, Donegal and Trá na mBan san Spidéal, Gaillimh.

None of the beaches received an award today.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     