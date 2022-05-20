Did your local beach get a Blue Flag this year? The 2022 list has been announced

A TOTAL OF 95 Irish beaches and marinas have been awarded Blue Flags this year, marking an all-time record.

79 of the 83 beaches and all 10 marinas awarded last year retained Blue Flag status for the 2022 bathing season.

Seven additional beaches have obtained Blue Flag status awarded for the coming bathing season.

The Blue Flag award is an international award given to beaches and marinas that have excellent water quality and also maintain other standards including safety standards. It is operated in Ireland by An Taisce.

The award originated in France in 1985. When the first awards were presented in 1988, only 21 flags were awarded.

Beaches that receive the award follow specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

This year marks the 35th year that beaches and marinas have been awarded in Ireland.

Here’s a map of the Blue Flag beaches for 2022:

Source: Blue Flag

The counties with the most Blue Flags this year are Kerry and Donegal, which have 14 and 13 flags, respectively, for their beaches and marinas.

Fountainstown has been awarded for the first time since 1991, and for only the second time since Blue Flags were first awarded in Ireland.

Youghal Front Strand in Cork will fly the Blue Flag for the first time since 2011, while Balcarrick Beach in Donabate has regained Blue Flag status last held in 2016.

Trá Inis Oírr, the main beach on Inis Oirr in Galway, has been awarded a Blue Flag for the first time.

Kerry’s Ballybunion North Beach, which last flew a Blue Flag in 2019, has been awarded for this year’s bathing season, and Ballymoney North Beach in Wexford regains Blue Flag status having missed out on the award last year.

Meanwhile, 62 Irish beaches have received the Green Coast Award, which recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.

Cork received the most Green Coast Award beaches once again in 2022 with 15. The county’s Ballynamona Beach has been awarded a Green Coast Award for the first time.

After missing out on the award last year, Oysterhaven in Cork and Mornington in Meath have received the Green Coast Award for the first time since 2020.

Kilfarrassey in Waterford, last awarded in 2018, and Balcarrick Beach in Donabate, last awarded in 2016, have both received Green Coast Awards for the upcoming season.

Five beaches were awarded a Blue Flag and a Green Coast Award for the 2022 season. They are Balcarrick Beach in Donabate, Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs) in Kerry, Salthill and Silverstrand in Galway City and Trá Inis Oirr in Galway.