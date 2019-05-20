This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's the map of Irish Blue Flag beaches for 2019

A total of 88 swimming spots received the accolade this year.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 20 May 2019, 4:24 PM
Spanish Point beach, Co Clare.
Image: Twitter/BlueFlagIreland
Image: Twitter/BlueFlagIreland

A TOTAL OF 80 beaches and eight marinas have received Blue Flags this year, that’s two fewer swimming spots that last year’s record-breaking figure.

Golden Strand and Bertra beach in Mayo have both lost their Blue Flag standard, as has Bundoran beach in Donegal. 

Donegal still has the second largest number Blue Flag beaches with 11, behind only Kerry with 13. The Kingdom has maintained its position as the county with the largest number of Blue Flags.

The Blue Flag award is given to beaches and marinas that have excellent water quality and also maintain other standards including safety standards.

It is an international award which is operated in Ireland by An Taisce.

The Blue Flag awards took place at Spanish Point beach, Co Clare this afternoon. It was one of nine beaches in the country to receive a Blue Flag.

Here is a map of all the beaches to receive one:

