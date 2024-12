A BIOPIC ON American music icon Bob Dylan premiered in the US last night.

The film, A Complete Unknown, stars Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan and follows his early days as a musician in New York.

The 83-year-old is one of the most acclaimed songwriters of all time, winning 10 grammys and receiving nominations on 38 other occasions. Dylan is best known for his hits Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, Like a Rolling stone, and Blowin’ in the Wind.

While the movie won’t be released in Ireland until January 2025, we want to know whether you’re a fan of Bob Dylan’s music.

So today we’re asking: Do you like Bob Dylan’s music?