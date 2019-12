GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man’s body was found in Cork.

The discovery was made at around 4pm outside a house on Boreenmanna Road in Cork city.

The body remains at the scene pending a full forensic examination of the area.

A post mortem is due to be arranged.

Local reports say the man appeared to have suffered severe injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.