THE BODY OF an unidentified man has been found in the Grand Canal in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been walking or cycling near the section of the canal between 12th Lock in Lucan and Hazelhatch Bridge between Thursday and Saturday to come forward.

A postmortem examination took place yesterday, after the body was discovered and removed from the scene.

It is understood that no foul play is suspected at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for people who were travelling in the area and may have witnessed something to come forward. Investigators have also asked that those who may have video footage, include dash-cam, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.