AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into the discovery of a man’s body in Drogheda, Co Louth.

Gardai were called to a location in Greenhills at around 9pm on Wednesday, where the body of a man in his 30s was found.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area has been preserved pending an examination by the local Scenes of Crime Unit. Both the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified.

The results of the post-mortem examination will guide the direction of the investigation, Gardaí said.