Body of a man found in Co Monaghan suffered head injury

GARDAÍ IN CARRICKMACROSS are continuing to investigate the discovery of a body of a man on Tuesday morning, near a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co Monaghan.

A post-mortem has been completed on the body of the deceased by State Pathologist Dr. Heidi Okkers. The results of the post-mortem are not being released for operational purposes.

It is understood that the man was 25 years old and a foreign national.

Gardaí discovered his body on the grounds of a hotel that provides accommodation for people seeking asylum in Carrickmacross.

Gardaí were alerted by a call from a member of the public and attended the scene around 8am on Tuesday.

The male suffered a head injury, the circumstances of which are unexplained at this time.

An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.