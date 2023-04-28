Advertisement

Friday 28 April 2023
Ronin of Rock via Shutterstock Back of a garda jacket.
# Galway
Gardaí investigation launched after man found dead in 'unexplained circumstances' in Galway
The man, who was in his 40s, was found behind a retail premises in the Ballybane area.
29 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in “unexplained circumstances” in Galway on Friday.

The man, who was aged in his 40s, was found behind a retail premises in the Ballybane area of Galway city shortly after 10am this morning, 28 April.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí say a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí with this investigation are asked to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
