THE BODY OF a man suspected of having falsely imprisoned and assaulted two women in Limerick was found today.

The body of a man, aged in his 50s, and from Ireland, was found dead on the outskirts of Limerick City.

Two women employed in the sex industry in Limerick were allegedly held against their will and assaulted by a male at a premises near the Dock Road, Limerick, last Sunday night/Monday morning, reliable sources said.

One of the women raised the alarm after managing to escape the premises, running to a nearby shop to alert Gardaí.

A major Garda investigation swung into action and the two women were treated for injuries.

“They must have been terrified, this is crazy what occurred,” a source said.

When asked for comment a Garda spokeswoman replied: “An Garda Síochána is investigating allegations of assault involving two female injured parties that occurred over the early hours of Monday 20 January 2025.”

Gardaí said they were following a “definite line of enquiry” and that “there is no ongoing risk to public safety”.

Gardaí confirmed that “the sole person of interest in this investigation is deceased”.

“Separately, An Garda Síochána is investigating the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a male in a wooded in area in Co Limerick,” the Garda spokeswoman added.

Gardaí were not looking for anyone in respect of the man’s death and were preparing an investigation file for the office of the Limerick Coroner.