Dublin: 7 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Boeing 767 returning to Madrid airport after landing gear enters engine

The flight left Barajas airport in Madrid earlier today.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 3 Feb 2020, 4:37 PM
11 minutes ago 1,560 Views 2 Comments
File image of a Boeing 767.
Image: Shutterstock/kamilpetran
Image: Shutterstock/kamilpetran

AN AIR CANADA flight is currently in an emergency situation after part of its landing gear entered the engine. 

The Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (Sepla) tweeted that a Boeing 767 from Air Canada had “lost parts” of its landing gear after they entered. This occurred after take off from Barajas airport in Madrid. 

The plane has to spend time burning fuel in order to reach a weight in which to land safely, according to the tweets from the union. The incident took place at 3pm today (4pm Irish time). 

Earlier today in Barajas, flights were suspended for 30 minutes after drones were believed to be flying nearby. 

More to follow…

With reporting by AFP. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

