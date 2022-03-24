#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 24 March 2022
Advertisement

Boris Johnson targets Putin’s ‘private army’ with new sanctions amid plea to allies

The UK Prime Minister is using a NATO emergency summit in Brussels today to commit to a new package to shore up Ukrainian defences.

By Press Association Thursday 24 Mar 2022, 9:47 AM
12 minutes ago 1,209 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5719670

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson pledged new sanctions – including against the paramilitary Wagner Group seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s private army – as he urged allies to “step up” defensive support to counter the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson is using a NATO emergency summit in Brussels today to commit to a new package to shore up Ukrainian forces, including 6,000 more missiles.

Speaking to broadcasters after landing in Belgium’s capital, Mr Johnson said: “Vladimir Putin is plainly determined to double down on his path of violence and aggression.”

Describing Mr Putin’s treatment of Ukrainians as “absolutely brutal”, he added: “We’ve got to step up. We’ve got to increase our support. We’ve got to tighten the economic vice around Putin, sanctioning more people today, as we are, sanctioning the Wagner Group, looking at what we can do to stop Putin using his gold reserves, and also doing more to help the Ukrainians defend themselves.

“We’re moving, really, from a programme of supporting resistance to supporting the Ukrainian defence of their own country.”

The UK Foreign Office is preparing to announce sanctions against 65 more entities and individuals, including Russian billionaire Eugene Shvidler and Galina Danilchenko, who was installed by Moscow as the mayor of occupied Melitopol in south-east Ukraine, the PA news agency understands.

US President Joe Biden is also attending the summit to bolster Western unity and ramp up unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

Biden told reporters as he boarded the Marine One helicopter at the White House that he sees “a real threat” of Russian chemical warfare against Ukraine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The possibility that President Putin could order chemical, biological or even tactical nuclear strikes to subdue Ukraine will be one of the dire scenarios discussed at back-to-back Nato, G7 and EU summits today.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other leaders are also in Brussels today for an EU Council meeting on the war.

With added reporting from © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie