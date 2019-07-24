This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says Boris Johnson's talk of new Brexit deal is 'not in the real world'

Speaking today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Uk will “do a new deal, a better deal”.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 6,201 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4739136
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the suggestion by new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a new Brexit deal can be negotiated was “totally not in the real world”. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Six One, Varadkar said Johnson’s ideas are “clear cut but certainly not detailed”. 

Varadkar said he wants to hear Johnson put some “flesh on the bones” of the comments he made during his speech earlier today, adding that ”confidence and enthusiasm were not a substitute for a European policy or a foreign policy”.

“Listening to what he said today, I got the impression that he was not just talking about deleting the backstop, he was talking about a whole new deal, a better deal for Britain,” Varadkar said. 

“That is not going to happen. The EU Council doesn’t meet until 12 October. We have no plans to meet any earlier,” he said.

Any suggestion that there would be a whole new deal negotiated in weeks or months is totally not in the real world. 

In his first speech as Prime Minister earlier today, Johnson pledged to leave the EU by the Brexit deadline of 31 October.

“The people who bet against Britain are going to lose their shirts,” Johnson said.

The doubters, the doomsters are going to get it wrong again…We are going to come out of the EU on October 31 – no ifs, no buts. We will do a new deal, a better deal that will maximise the opportunities.

“I have every confidence that in 99 days time, we will have cracked it. But do you know what, we’re not going to wait 99 days because the British people have had enough of waiting.”

Varadkar also congratulated Johnson this evening on his new position as Prime Minister, saying it is an “enormous privilege and honour to be able to lead your party”.

The Taoiseach said he is looking forward to an “early engagement” with Johnson to discuss Brexit, Northern Ireland and bilateral relations between the UK and Ireland.

“I look forward to having the opportunity to sit down with him one to one and also for our teams to meet together and really see if he can put a little bit of detail behind some of those slogans and statements because we haven’t got that yet,” Varadkar said. 

Speaking of the possibility of a no-deal Brexit outcome, Varadkar said he believes that scenario is unlikely. 

However, he noted that “it is a very unstable political situation in the UK”, adding that Ireland is in a stable situation with solid support from other EU states. 

“We’re in a strong position to get through this.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie