FORMER UK PRIME minister Boris Johnson accused Keir Starmer of trying to “usher in the most left-wing Labour government since the war”.

He referred to Labour politicians as “Putin’s pet parrots” and only seek raise taxes.

Speaking at a Conservative event in London while crowds awaited sitting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the surprise guest was greeted by cheers, claps, whistles and chants of “Boris, Boris, Boris”.

He told campaigners: “They can achieve nothing in this election except to usher in the most left-wing Labour government since the war with a huge majority, and we must not let it happen.

“Don’t let the Putinistas deliver the Corbynistas. Don’t let Putin’s pet parrots give this entire country psittacosis – which is a disease you get by the way from cosying up to pet parrots.

“Friends, if you actually – everybody if you actually want higher taxes next week, this year, if you feel you’ve got a few thousands to spare, then vote Labour on Thursday. If you want uncontrolled immigration and mandatory wokery, and pointless kowtowing to Brussels again, then go right ahead, make my day, vote for Starmer.

“But if you want to protect our democracy and our economy and keep this country strong abroad by spending 2.5% of our GDP on defence which Labour still refuses to commit to, then you know what to do, don’t you, everybody?”

🚨 BREAKING: Boris Johnson's surprise speech at Rishi Sunak's rally in full



- Starmer is Jeremy Corbyn's "disciple"

- To Reform voters: "Don’t let the Putinistas deliver the Corbynistas" - "opposite of what you want"

- "This gigantic Labour majority is pregnant with horrors" pic.twitter.com/ZNzHwzg47f — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 2, 2024

Naturally, he called on the audience to vote Conservative at the polls tomorrow.

Pollsters have suggested Starmer and the Labour Party are on for a big victory after ballot papers are tallied up in counting halls throughout the country.

Survation pollsters quizzed 34,558 respondents online and by phone and have said a Labour landslide of more than 418 seats – the number which the party took under Tony Blair’s leadership 27 years ago – is “99% certain”.

“They will scrap the Rwanda plan,” Boris continued before describing Labour MPs as “Kremlin crawlers”.

Johnson criticised Labour leader Starmer for not being able to explain “the difference between a man and a woman”.

“He sits there with his mouth open like a stunned mullet,” he said.

Sunak later took to the stage saying: “Isn’t it great to have our Conservative family united, my friends?”

He added: “Just think, just think, it was just the other day when Keir Starmer was saying that Jeremy Corbyn would have been a better prime minister than Boris.

“Shameful. Can you imagine what that would have meant for Ukraine? What it would have meant for our country’s security, our defence, the damage it would have done to our economy?”