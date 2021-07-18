#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Sunday 18 July 2021
Advertisement

Boris Johnson u-turns on decision not to self-isolate after UK health secretary tests positive

The prime minister and chancellor quickly came under fire for opting not to self isolate.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 18 Jul 2021, 12:21 PM
1 hour ago 11,136 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5498955
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Images
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has quickly u-turned on his decision not to self isolate after being deemed a close contact of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were both in close contact with Javid but initially said they would take part in a pilot scheme involving daily testing instead of isolating, according to BBC News.

Just 157 minutes after saying the prime minister and chancellor would not be isolating, Downing Street said that they would.

The pair quickly came under fire for not following due procedure for close contacts of positive cases. Labour leader Keir Starmer wrote on Twitter this morning: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak tried to fix the rules yet again to benefit themselves. They only backtracked when they got found out.”

Before Johnson and Sunak’s u-turn, he had written: “Boris Johnson should be setting an example. Instead, he gives himself and his Chancellor preferential treatment. It’s a slap in the face to everyone who has made sacrifices to self isolate.

“It can’t be one rule for the Conservatives and another for everyone else.”

Johnson contracted Covid-19 last year, and spent three days in intensive care.

Sunak said on Twitter this morning: “Whilst the test and trace pilot is fairly restrictive, allowing only essential government business, I recognise that even the sense that the rules aren’t the same for everyone is wrong.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

From Monday, the British government plans to lift most pandemic curbs on everyday life in England.

Many scientists are concerned that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is putting politics first in his drive to reopen the economy from Monday, despite a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant.

“This is a threat not just to England but to the whole world – particularly low- and middle-income countries who have very limited access to vaccines,” a group of international scientists said in a joint statement Friday.

For the first time since January, Britain’s daily Covid caseload exceeded 50,000 on Friday, and the government warns it could double from that in the coming weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emermoreau@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie