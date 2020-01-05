This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 January, 2020
Boris Johnson says killed Iranian general was 'a threat to all our interests'

This was Johnson’s first statement since the US’s fatal drone strike last Friday.

By Press Association Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 7:30 PM
23 minutes ago 2,549 Views 11 Comments
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has accused Iranian general Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death” as he called for de-escalation from all sides.

After speaking to US President Donald Trump today, Johnson issued his first statement on the spiraling crisis in the Middle East after the US’s fatal drone strike on Iran’s top military leader.

Johnson warned that all calls for reprisals “will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no one’s interest” in the wake of the killing in Baghdad on Friday.

The prime minister said he will be speaking to Iraq “to support peace and stability” after its parliament called for the expulsion of foreign troops, including British soldiers working against so-called Islamic State.

“General Qassem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region,” Johnson added.

“Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel, we will not lament his death.

“It is clear however that all calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no one’s interest.”

Johnson, who was facing criticism for his silence while on holiday in the Caribbean during the escalating crisis, also said he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said earlier today that Johnson was “in charge” and has been in “constant contact” over the issue. 

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry accused Johnson of “sunning himself drinking vodka martinitis somewhere else and not paying attention”. 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

